Berry Song: In search of tlékw, or berries.

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — Book release: Michaela Goade’s Berry Song. Climate Fair 2022. Juneau Police: Recent traffic fatalities. Juneau Animal Rescue fundraiser. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Michaela Goade, author and illustrator.
 

Michaela Goade working on an illustration for her new book, Berry Song (Photo by Bethany Goodrich).

Michael Goade’s new book, Berry Song, was inspired by her childhood memories of picking “tléikw,” or berries, in Southeast Alaska with her grandmother. Goade says her book also incorporates the traditional values of food gathering on Tlingit Aaní, which is rooted in respect, reciprocity and balance. She hopes Berry Song will encourage readers to nurture their own relationship with the land. Goade also talks about one of her new projects, illustrating Joy Harjo’s poem, Remember.

