Berry Song: In search of tlékw, or berries.

Michael Goade’s new book, Berry Song, was inspired by her childhood memories of picking “tléikw,” or berries, in Southeast Alaska with her grandmother. Goade says her book also incorporates the traditional values of food gathering on Tlingit Aaní, which is rooted in respect, reciprocity and balance. She hopes Berry Song will encourage readers to nurture their own relationship with the land. Goade also talks about one of her new projects, illustrating Joy Harjo’s poem, Remember.

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022