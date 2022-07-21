Berry Song: In search of tlékw, or berries.

Michael Goade’s new book, Berry Song, was inspired by her childhood memories of picking “tléikw,” or berries, in Southeast Alaska with her grandmother. Goade says her book also incorporates the traditional values of food gathering on Tlingit Aaní, which is rooted in respect, reciprocity and balance. She hopes Berry Song will encourage readers to nurture their own relationship with the land. Goade also talks about one of her new projects, illustrating Joy Harjo’s poem, Remember.
Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- Full show: Book release: Michaela Goade’s Berry Song. Climate Fair 2022. Juneau Police: Recent traffic fatalities. Juneau Animal Rescue fundraiser. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: Climate Fair for a Cool Planet: Saturday, July 23rd at the Whale.
- Part 2: Juneau Police: Recent traffic deaths cause for concern.
- Part 3: Juneau Animal Rescue’s “Hairball Masque-Fur-ade” features wine and beer tasting and art auction.