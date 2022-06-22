UAS: The healing power of Alaska Native languages now accessible to all.

This fall, you can take an online class from the University of Alaska Southeast in Lingít, Haida or Tsimshian. And it won’t cost you a thing, as long as you’re not taking it for credit.

For X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell, an Alaska Native language professor at UAS, it’s been a longtime dream to give people free access to learning Indigenous languages.

Twitchell says, it doesn’t seem right for Alaska Natives to have to pay for classes, when you consider that their language was stolen from them. He hopes the courses will help to heal trauma from language loss.

In this segment, KTOO’s Rhonda McBride and Claire Stremple talk with Twitchell and Carin Sylkaitis, UAS Dean of Arts and Sciences, about how the program will work.

Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022