Juneau poet Linda Buckley celebrates solstice and summer.

Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — UAS offers free Alaska Native language courses. Summer solstice: Perspectives from an astronomer, astrologer and poet. This week’s Juneau Pride Month activities.

Listen to a few poem’s from Linda Buckley’s new book, “Made of Rain,” which includes a haiku about summer solstice.  Her books are available on her website, lindabuckleyalaska.com.

Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

