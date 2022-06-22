KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Steve Kocsis: The science behind solstice.

Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — UAS offers free Alaska Native language courses. Summer solstice: Perspectives from an astronomer, astrologer and poet. This week’s Juneau Pride Month activities.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium.
Steve Kocsis, a Marie Drake Planetarium volunteer, talks about when summer solstice will occur in Juneau.

