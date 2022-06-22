Summer solstice 2022: A time to awaken our consciousness.

Nicoli Bailey, a longtime Alaskan, retired recently, so she could spend more time pursuing her passion for astrology. She talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about the significance of summer solstice from an astrological perspective. Bailey says this year, solstice arrives amid a line-up of strong planets that will work to awaken our consciousness. Bailey’s website is: nicoliannbailey.net.
Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Full show: UAS offers free Alaska Native language courses. Summer solstice: Perspectives from an astronomer, astrologer and poet. This week’s Juneau Pride Month activities.
- Part 1: UAS: The healing power of Alaska Native languages now accessible to all.
- Part 2: Steve Kocsis: The science behind solstice.
- Part 3: Juneau poet Linda Buckley celebrates solstice and summer.
- Part 4: Juneau Pride Month: Focus on community.