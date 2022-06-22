KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Summer solstice 2022: A time to awaken our consciousness.

Air date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — UAS offers free Alaska Native language courses. Summer solstice: Perspectives from an astronomer, astrologer and poet. This week’s Juneau Pride Month activities.

Guests: Nicoli Ann Bailey, Astrologer.
Nicoli Ann Bailey says summer solstice has always been significant to humanity, because it brings light and energy.

Nicoli Bailey, a longtime Alaskan, retired  recently, so she could spend more time pursuing her passion for astrology. She talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about the significance of summer solstice from an astrological perspective. Bailey says this year, solstice arrives amid a line-up of strong planets that will work to awaken our consciousness. Bailey’s website is: nicoliannbailey.net.

