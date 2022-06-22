If you want to learn an Alaska Native language, the cost will no longer a barrier. The University of Alaska Southeast is offering courses for free.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, how this program came about – and the role UAS hopes it will play in its Native language revitalization efforts.

Also, on this program.

An ode to summer solstice. Perspectives from an astronomer, astrologer and poet.

From a pet parade to a Prom, SEAGLA has a full week of Pride Month events.

