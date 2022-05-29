Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.

Guests: Lindy Ryan, romance and horror writer.
Lindy Ryan collaborated with a fellow writer and editor, Christopher Brooks, to write Throw me to the Wolves, Together they weave a tale about witches and werewolves, and a love affair between a she-werewolf and a homicide detective. In short, a book in which horror story-meets romance — meets murder mystery.
Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Full show: Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.
- Part 1: League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.
- Part 2: Urban Retreat: Monday nights through the month of June.
- Part 3: Alaska Public Garden’s Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum