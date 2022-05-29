KTOO

Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.

Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022 — Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.

Guests: Lindy Ryan, romance and horror writer.
Lindy Ryan collaborated with a fellow writer and editor, Christopher Brooks, to write Throw me to the Wolves, Together they weave a tale about witches and werewolves,  and a love affair between a she-werewolf and a homicide detective. In short, a book in which horror story-meets romance — meets murder mystery.

