Friday, May 27, 2022: Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.

Lindy Ryan is a franchise writer for numerous novels in both the romance and horror genres (Photo courtesy of Lindy Ryan).

Black magic, werewolves, murder and love. That’s Lindy Ryan’s latest novel in a nutshell.

Ryan is a prolific Juneau writer, who pens books in two different genres – romance and horror. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about how her latest book, Throw Me to the Wolves, is a mix of both.

And speaking of mixing it up….

Also in this program:

  • Four Monday night workshops that combine the art of storytelling, yoga and a gourmet meal.
  • The ins an out of running for public office.
  • And how Alaska Public Garden’s Day will be celebrated at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum this Saturday.
Andy Kline hosts Juneau Afternoon on Fridays.

Part 1: Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.

Guests: Lindy Ryan, romance and horror writer.
Lindy Ryan collaborated with a fellow writer and editor, Christopher Brooks, to write Throw me to the Wolves, Together they weave a tale about witches and werewolves,  and a love affair between a she-werewolf and a homicide detective. In short, a book in which horror story-meets romance — meets murder mystery.

Part 2: League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.

Guests: Peggy Cowan, League of Women Voters Juneau, Board Member. Kristin Bartlett, Chief of Staff, Juneau School District,
 

The League of Women Voters, in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau and the Juneau School District, is offering a  workshop on how to run for local office. The primary focus of this free, half-day session is on assembly and school board races.

 

 

Part 3: Urban Retreat: Monday nights through the month of June.

Guests: Lindsey Bloom, Owner of Auke Bay Yoga. Bridget Boland, Owner of Modern Muse. Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven and Conjure Kitchen.
 

The Urban Retreat, held every Monday night through the month of June,  in the not-so urban Auke Bay, hopes to draw women who love writing, yoga and fine dining.

Part 4: Alaska Public Garden's Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum

Guests: Pat White and Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
 

What better place than to celebrate Alaska Public Garden’s Day than at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, one of the crown jewels of Alaska gardens.

 

 

The Jensen-Olson Arboretum is a public garden that is more than a hundred years old (Photo by Pat White).
