Black magic, werewolves, murder and love. That’s Lindy Ryan’s latest novel in a nutshell.

Ryan is a prolific Juneau writer, who pens books in two different genres – romance and horror. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about how her latest book, Throw Me to the Wolves, is a mix of both.

And speaking of mixing it up….

Also in this program:

Four Monday night workshops that combine the art of storytelling, yoga and a gourmet meal.

The ins an out of running for public office.

And how Alaska Public Garden’s Day will be celebrated at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum this Saturday.

