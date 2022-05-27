Black magic, werewolves, murder and love. That’s Lindy Ryan’s latest novel in a nutshell.
Ryan is a prolific Juneau writer, who pens books in two different genres – romance and horror. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about how her latest book, Throw Me to the Wolves, is a mix of both.
And speaking of mixing it up….
Also in this program:
- Four Monday night workshops that combine the art of storytelling, yoga and a gourmet meal.
- The ins an out of running for public office.
- And how Alaska Public Garden’s Day will be celebrated at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum this Saturday.
Part 1: Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.
Lindy Ryan collaborated with a fellow writer and editor, Christopher Brooks, to write Throw me to the Wolves, Together they weave a tale about witches and werewolves, and a love affair between a she-werewolf and a homicide detective. In short, a book in which horror story-meets romance — meets murder mystery.
Part 2: League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.
The League of Women Voters, in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau and the Juneau School District, is offering a workshop on how to run for local office. The primary focus of this free, half-day session is on assembly and school board races.
Part 3: Urban Retreat: Monday nights through the month of June.
The Urban Retreat, held every Monday night through the month of June, in the not-so urban Auke Bay, hopes to draw women who love writing, yoga and fine dining.
Part 4: Alaska Public Garden's Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum
What better place than to celebrate Alaska Public Garden’s Day than at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, one of the crown jewels of Alaska gardens.