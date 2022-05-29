KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.

Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022 — Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.

Guests: Peggy Cowan, League of Women Voters Juneau, Board Member. Kristin Bartlett, Chief of Staff, Juneau School District,
 

The League of Women Voters, in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau and the Juneau School District, is offering a  workshop on how to run for local office. The primary focus of this free, half-day session is on assembly and school board races.

 

 

Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022

