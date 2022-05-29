Alaska Public Gardens Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum

Guests: Pat White and Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
What better place than to celebrate Alaska Public Gardens Day than at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, one of the crown jewels of Alaska gardens.
Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Full show: Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.
- Part 1: Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.
- Part 2: League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.
- Part 3: Urban Retreat: Monday nights through the month of June.