Alaska Public Gardens Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum

Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022 — Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.

Guests: Pat White and Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
 

What better place than to celebrate Alaska Public Gardens Day than at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, one of the crown jewels of Alaska gardens.

 

The Jensen-Olson Arboretum is a public garden that is more than a hundred years old (Photo by Pat White).

