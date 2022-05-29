Urban Retreat: Monday nights through the month of June.

Guests: Lindsey Bloom, Owner of Auke Bay Yoga. Bridget Boland, Owner of Modern Muse. Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven and Conjure Kitchen.
The Urban Retreat, held every Monday night through the month of June, in the not-so urban Auke Bay, hopes to draw women who love writing, yoga and fine dining.
Air date: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Full show: Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.
- Part 1: Throw Me to the Wolves, the first of a supernatural mystery series.
- Part 2: League of Women Voters workshop focuses on local elections.
- Part 3: Alaska Public Garden’s Day at Jensen-Olson Arboretum