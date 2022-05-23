KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

World Fish Migration Day

Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022 — Juneau Travel: Preparations for Iron Man Competition. World Fish Migration Day. North Words Writer’s Symposium. Juneau Audubon Society’s guided bird walks.  

Adult sockeye salmon encounter a waterfall on their way up river to spawn.
Adult sockeye salmon encounter a waterfall on their way up river to spawn. (Photo by Marvina Munch/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Guests: Debbie Hart, Southeast Alaska Fish Habitat Partnership Coordinator. Khrystl Brouilette, Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition.
 

Connecting fish, rivers and people. That’s the theme of this year’s World Fish Migration Day.

Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications