North Words Writer’s Symposium: Exploring the Frontiers of Language.

Guests: Katrina Woolford, North Words Writer’s Symposium.
The North Words Writers Symposium brings prominent writers together from across Alaska and beyond. It’s the event’s first in-person gathering in two years. The writers meet at the end of May in Skagway, an intimate setting to share their work and celebrate the art of writing.
Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Travel: Preparations for Iron Man Competition. World Fish Migration Day. North Words Writer’s Symposium. Juneau Audubon Society’s guided bird walks.
- Part 1: Ironman Alaska: The challenges and the opportunities for Juneau.
- Part 2: World Fish Migration Day
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society guided bird walks from local experts.