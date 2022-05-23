KTOO

North Words Writer’s Symposium: Exploring the Frontiers of Language.

Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022 — Juneau Travel: Preparations for Iron Man Competition. World Fish Migration Day. North Words Writer’s Symposium. Juneau Audubon Society’s guided bird walks.  

Guests: Katrina Woolford, North Words Writer’s Symposium.
 

Native America author Tommy Orange is this year’s keynote presenter at the North Words Writer’s Symposium.

The North Words Writers Symposium brings prominent writers together from across Alaska and beyond. It’s the event’s first in-person gathering in two years. The writers meet at the end of May in Skagway, an intimate setting to share their work and celebrate the art of writing.

