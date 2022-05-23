Ironman Alaska: The challenges and the opportunities for Juneau.

Ironman Alaska is set to take place on Sunday, August 7th. But athletes and their support teams will begin arriving the week before. Organizers are counting on Juneau to help meet the challenges of putting on an event that will draw a huge influx of people, comparable to next month’s Celebration. To solve the housing crunch, Ironman Alaska has been asking Juneau residents to rent out space in their homes. They’re also being asked to volunteer. Liz Perry, head of Travel Juneau, says efforts to put the community’s best foot forward could pay big economic dividends.

Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022