Juneau Audubon Society guided bird walks from local experts.

Air date: Friday, May 20, 2022 — Juneau Travel: Preparations for Iron Man Competition. World Fish Migration Day. North Words Writer’s Symposium. Juneau Audubon Society’s guided bird walks.  

Guests: Doreen Prieto, field trip director for the Juneau Audubon Society
On Saturdays, through June 11th, the Juneau Audubon Society is offering guided bird walks with some of its veteran bird watchers on hand to share their knowledge. This summer, low tide walks at Bridget Cove and Rainforest Trail are also on the schedule.

 

Shore birds at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area, where a guided bird walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at 8:00 a.m.

