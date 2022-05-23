The Ironman’s run-swim-bike course in Juneau is designed to push athletes to their limits. But hosting the triathlon is also putting Juneau’s tourism and hospitality industry to the test.
From housing athletes to race logistics, Juneau Afternoon takes a look at the myriad of challenges race organizers face as they prepare for this August’s competition, the first ever Ironman to come to Alaska.
Also on this program:
- North Words Writer’s Symposium line-up for 2022
- How World Fish Migration Day will be celebrated in Juneau
- Juneau Audubon Society’s Guided Bird Walks
Part 1: Ironman Alaska: The challenges and the opportunities for Juneau.
Ironman Alaska is set to take place on Sunday, August 7th. But athletes and their support teams will begin arriving the week before. Organizers are counting on Juneau to help meet the challenges of putting on an event that will draw a huge influx of people, comparable to next month’s Celebration. To solve the housing crunch, Ironman Alaska has been asking Juneau residents to rent out space in their homes. They’re also being asked to volunteer. Liz Perry, head of Travel Juneau, says efforts to put the community’s best foot forward could pay big economic dividends.
Part 2: North Words Writer's Symposium: Exploring the Frontiers of Language.
The North Words Writers Symposium brings prominent writers together from across Alaska and beyond. It’s the event’s first in-person gathering in two years. The writers meet at the end of May in Skagway, an intimate setting to share their work and celebrate the art of writing.
Part 3: World Fish Migration Day
Connecting fish, rivers and people. That’s the theme of this year’s World Fish Migration Day.
Part 4: Juneau Audubon Society guided bird walks from local experts.
On Saturdays, through June 11th, the Juneau Audubon Society is offering guided bird walks with some of its veteran bird watchers on hand to share their knowledge. This summer, low tide walks at Bridget Cove and Rainforest Trail are also on the schedule.