The Ironman’s run-swim-bike course in Juneau is designed to push athletes to their limits. But hosting the triathlon is also putting Juneau’s tourism and hospitality industry to the test.

From housing athletes to race logistics, Juneau Afternoon takes a look at the myriad of challenges race organizers face as they prepare for this August’s competition, the first ever Ironman to come to Alaska.

Also on this program:

North Words Writer’s Symposium line-up for 2022

How World Fish Migration Day will be celebrated in Juneau

Juneau Audubon Society’s Guided Bird Walks

