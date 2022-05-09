Ken Waldman’s 20th book was a long time in the making

Guests: Ken Waldman, writer and fiddler.
Ken Waldman’s new book, Now Entering Alaska Time, actually got its start in 1989, during a Juneau winter. He set it aside and recently returned to it, a mix of heartbreak, tragedy, comedy and drama.
Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Full show: Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!
- Part 1: Juneau Jazz and Classics: Spring Festival overview
- Part 2: Marty Sharp’s exhibit features Juneau themes
- Part 3: Juneau Super Plant Sale: Plants galore and more!