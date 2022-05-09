KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Ken Waldman’s 20th book was a long time in the making

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022 — Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!

Ken Waldman’s novel, Now Entering Alaska Time, is about a journey to Alaska that begins at the end of a break-up (Photo by Rhonda McBride).
Guests: Ken Waldman, writer and fiddler.
Ken Waldman’s new book, Now Entering Alaska Time, actually got its start in 1989, during a Juneau winter. He set it aside and recently returned to it,  a mix of heartbreak, tragedy, comedy and drama.

Ken Waldman talks about his new book, “Now Entering Alaska Time” with host, Andy Kline (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications