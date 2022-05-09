Marty Sharp’s exhibit features Juneau themes

Guests: Marty Sharp, water color painter and Juneau Artist Gallery co-op member
Marty Sharp’s exhibit at the Juneau Artists gallery feature what she is known for — watercolors that capture the scenic vibe of Southeast Alaska. She says her work is inspired by its natural beauty and colorful people.
Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Full show: Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!
- Part 1: Ken Waldman’s 20th book was a long time in the making
- Part 2: Juneau Jazz and Classics: Spring Festival overview
- Part 3: Juneau Super Plant Sale: Plants galore and more!