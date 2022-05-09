KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Marty Sharp’s exhibit features Juneau themes

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022 — Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!

Guests: Marty Sharp, water color painter and Juneau Artist Gallery co-op member
 

Marty Sharp’s exhibit at the Juneau Artists gallery feature what she is known for — watercolors that capture the scenic vibe of Southeast Alaska. She says her work is inspired by its natural beauty and colorful people.

 

Although Marty Sharp is a grandmother of twelve, she still finds time to capture the beauty of Southeast Alaska through her art.

