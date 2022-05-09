KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Super Plant Sale: Plants galore and more!

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022 — Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!

Guests: Susan Cox and Patricia Harris, Juneau Garden Club.
 

After the pandemic sidelined this popular event, Juneau gardeners felt there was something missing from spring. But now they can rejoice. The Juneau Super Plant Sale returns to the Carr’s parking lot this Saturday.

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022

