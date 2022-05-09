Juneau Super Plant Sale: Plants galore and more!

Guests: Susan Cox and Patricia Harris, Juneau Garden Club.
After the pandemic sidelined this popular event, Juneau gardeners felt there was something missing from spring. But now they can rejoice. The Juneau Super Plant Sale returns to the Carr’s parking lot this Saturday.
Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Full show: Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!
- Part 1: Ken Waldman’s 20th book was a long time in the making
- Part 2: Juneau Jazz and Classics: Spring Festival overview
- Part 3: Marty Sharp’s exhibit features Juneau themes