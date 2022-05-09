Leave it to Ken Waldman to turn a book signing into a jam session. With fiddle in hand, Waldman has returned to Juneau to promote his twentieth book, “Now Entering Alaska Time.”

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Waldman talks about the characters in his novel, who drink a lot beer, fall in love and play old time music. Waldman also played a few tunes on the radio.

Also on this program:

The Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Concert series, touted as a musical adventure.

Watercolors from Marty Sharp, inspired by Juneau’s natural beauty.

The Juneau Super Plant Sale, a gardener’s dream.

Andy Kline hosts Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.