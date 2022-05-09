Juneau Jazz and Classics: Spring Festival overview

Guests: Laura Haywood, Board Chair, Juneau Jazz and Classics.
From big bands and blues, to spicy Cuban jazz and a classical string quartet, this spring’s Juneau Jazz and Classics festival features a diverse musical line-up.
Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Full show: Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!
- Part 1: Ken Waldman’s 20th book was a long time in the making
- Part 2: Marty Sharp’s exhibit features Juneau themes
- Part 3: Juneau Super Plant Sale: Plants galore and more!