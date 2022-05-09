KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Jazz and Classics: Spring Festival overview

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022 — Ken Waldman returns to Juneau for book signing. Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival. Marty Sharp featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Juneau Super Plant Sale is back!

Guests: Laura Haywood, Board Chair, Juneau Jazz and Classics.
 

From big bands and blues, to spicy Cuban jazz and a classical string quartet, this spring’s Juneau Jazz and Classics festival features a diverse musical line-up.

Air date: Friday, May 6, 2022

