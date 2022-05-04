KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Southeast Alaska Maritime Extension Program

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — SE Cooperative Extension Service summer boat tour. Juneau Community Bands chamber music concert. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Alaska Fashion Week.

Guests: Sarah Lewis, Associate Professor, UAF Cooperative Extension.
 

Sarah Lewis says she could use an airplane or ferry to bring her Cooperative Extension programs to Southeast Alaska, but it’s actually more cost efficient to use a boat. She says traveling by water also gives her the ability to develop a closer connection to the communities she serves.

 

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

