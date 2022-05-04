Southeast Alaska Maritime Extension Program

Guests: Sarah Lewis, Associate Professor, UAF Cooperative Extension.
Sarah Lewis says she could use an airplane or ferry to bring her Cooperative Extension programs to Southeast Alaska, but it’s actually more cost efficient to use a boat. She says traveling by water also gives her the ability to develop a closer connection to the communities she serves.
Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Full show: SE Cooperative Extension Service summer boat tour. Juneau Community Bands chamber music concert. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Alaska Fashion Week.
- Part 1: Friday, May 6th Juneau Community Bands Concert: Mozart and much more
- Part 2: 32nd annual Juneau Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday May 7th
- Part 3: Indigenous designers showcased at Alaska Fashion Week