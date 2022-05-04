32nd annual Juneau Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday May 7th

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Juneau’s annual Blessing of the Fleet takes place every year on the first Saturday in May at 10:00 a.m. It’s held downtown at the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial Wall on the harborfront. The ceremony remembers fishermen and seafarers with a reading of names on the wall. This summer, 15 new names will be engraved on the memorial. The gathering is also time to recognize the importance of the fishing industry and offer hopes for a safe and bountiful season.