Many Cooperative Extension Services across America bring expertise in food preservation and gardening to remote communities. There’s nothing unusual about that, but there are probably few like the program in Southeast Alaska, where agents like Sarah Lewis travel by boat.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Sarah Lewis will talk about this summer’s Maritime Extension program, which will also include classes on how to develop a cottage food business.
- A preview of the Juneau Community Band’s chamber music concert, featuring the Taku Winds.
- The annual Blessing of the Fleet, a show of support for the local fishing industry.
- Alaska Fashion Week brings glamour to Juneau.
Part 1: Southeast Alaska Maritime Extension Program
Sarah Lewis says she could use an airplane or ferry to bring her Cooperative Extension programs to Southeast Alaska, but it’s actually more cost efficient to use a boat. She says traveling by water also gives her the ability to develop a closer connection to the communities she serves.
Part 2: Friday, May 6th Juneau Community Bands Concert: Mozart and much more
The Taku Winds is one of several groups that are part of Juneau Community Bands. In their upcoming May 6th concert, the program showcases clarinets and flutes, as well as the oboe and the mandolin.
Part 3: 32nd annual Juneau Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday May 7th
Juneau’s annual Blessing of the Fleet takes place every year on the first Saturday in May at 10:00 a.m. It’s held downtown at the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial Wall on the harborfront. The ceremony remembers fishermen and seafarers with a reading of names on the wall. This summer, 15 new names will be engraved on the memorial. The gathering is also time to recognize the importance of the fishing industry and offer hopes for a safe and bountiful season.
Part 4: Indigenous designers showcased at Alaska Fashion Week
Designers from all over the state have converged on Juneau for a week of events that include a runway show at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday, May 7th. Organizers hope this annual gathering will not only bring designers and retailers together, but also tell Alaska’s story through fashion. Indigenous designers play a major role in Alaska Fashion Week. Their work, which incorporates traditional designs, as well as the use of furs, beads and weaving, continues to draw interest from the fashion world outside Alaska.