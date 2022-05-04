Many Cooperative Extension Services across America bring expertise in food preservation and gardening to remote communities. There’s nothing unusual about that, but there are probably few like the program in Southeast Alaska, where agents like Sarah Lewis travel by boat.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Sarah Lewis will talk about this summer’s Maritime Extension program, which will also include classes on how to develop a cottage food business.

Also, on this program:

A preview of the Juneau Community Band’s chamber music concert, featuring the Taku Winds.

The annual Blessing of the Fleet, a show of support for the local fishing industry.

Alaska Fashion Week brings glamour to Juneau.

