Friday, May 6th Juneau Community Bands Concert: Mozart and much more

Guests: Sarah McNair Grove, President, Juneau Community Bands.
The Taku Winds is one of several groups that are part of Juneau Community Bands. In their upcoming May 6th concert, the program showcases clarinets and flutes, as well as the oboe and the mandolin.
Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Full show: SE Cooperative Extension Service summer boat tour. Juneau Community Bands chamber music concert. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Alaska Fashion Week.
- Part 1: Southeast Alaska Maritime Extension Program
- Part 2: 32nd annual Juneau Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday May 7th
- Part 3: Indigenous designers showcased at Alaska Fashion Week