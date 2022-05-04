KTOO

Friday, May 6th Juneau Community Bands Concert: Mozart and much more

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — SE Cooperative Extension Service summer boat tour. Juneau Community Bands chamber music concert. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Alaska Fashion Week.

Guests: Sarah McNair Grove, President, Juneau Community Bands.
 

The Taku Winds is one of several groups that are part of Juneau Community Bands. In their upcoming May 6th  concert, the program showcases clarinets and flutes, as well as the oboe and the mandolin.

 

 

 

 

