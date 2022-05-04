Indigenous designers showcased at Alaska Fashion Week

Designers from all over the state have converged on Juneau for a week of events that include a runway show at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday, May 7th. Organizers hope this annual gathering will not only bring designers and retailers together, but also tell Alaska’s story through fashion. Indigenous designers play a major role in Alaska Fashion Week. Their work, which incorporates traditional designs, as well as the use of furs, beads and weaving, continues to draw interest from the fashion world outside Alaska.

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022