Indigenous designers showcased at Alaska Fashion Week

Air date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — SE Cooperative Extension Service summer boat tour. Juneau Community Bands chamber music concert. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Alaska Fashion Week.

Guests: Cordova Pleasants, Dana Herndon and Maggie McMillan. Founders of Alaska Fashion Week
 

Alaska Fashion Week showcases the work of local designers, with a heavy emphasis on Indigenous designers like weaver Lily Hope (Photo by Sydney Akagi).

Designers from all over the state have converged on Juneau for a week of events that include a runway show at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday, May 7th. Organizers hope this annual gathering will not only bring designers and retailers together, but also tell Alaska’s story through fashion. Indigenous designers play a major role in Alaska Fashion Week. Their work, which incorporates  traditional designs, as well as the use of  furs, beads and weaving, continues to draw interest from the fashion world outside Alaska.

