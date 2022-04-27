Mike Maas is a Juneau songwriter, who produces what he calls “chill pop,” a mix of musical influences that includes rhythm and blues, as well as jazz.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chance to hear some cuts from Maas’ new album, Crestfallen, which features the vocals of Alyssa Fischer.

Also in this program:

From floor plans to prices, what the new Riverview Senior Living project has to offer.

How Glory Hall and St. Vincent de Paul have teamed-up to connect those in need with services.

And a battle for bragging rights is about to begin. Which community in Southeast Alaska will walk, run and hike the most this summer?

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.