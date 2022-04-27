CBJ gears up for third annual Walk Southeast challenge.

Guests: Lauren Verrelli, Recreation & Public Services Manager, City and Borough of Juneau.
You can walk Southeast Alaska without having to leave Juneau. That’s the pitch being made by the organizers of this year’s Walk Southeast, as they gear up for this year’s event, which is sponsored by the City and Borough of Juneau’s Parks and Recreation department.
All you have to do is sign-up and track the number of miles you walk, run or hike this summer. Several Southeast communities are involved this year. Each adds up the miles of all their participants to find out which town walks the most. Wrangell had the bragging rights last year.
Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
