Finding help at Project Homeless Connect.

Guests: Dave Ringle, Executive Director,St. Vincent de Paul. Luke Vroman, Deputy Director, Glory Hall.
St. Vincent de Paul, Glory Hall and a number of other organizations have teamed up for Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event that tries to connect people in need to services to help them stabilize their lives. This year’s event will be somewhat different than past years. Instead of gathering at Centennial Hall in downtown Juneau, there will be a street fair in the Valley in the Glory Hall and St. Vincent de Paul parking lots.
Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Full show: Juneau music producer, Mike Maas, releases new album. Update on Riverview Senior Living housing program. Project Homeless Connect. CBJ Parks and Rec launches 3rd annual Walk Southeast challenge.
- Part 1: Crestfallen, produced by songwriter Mike Maas, has “chill pop” vibe.
- Part 2: Riverview Senior Living project ready to sign up new residents.
- Part 3: CBJ gears up for third annual Walk Southeast challenge.