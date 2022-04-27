Finding help at Project Homeless Connect.

St. Vincent de Paul, Glory Hall and a number of other organizations have teamed up for Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event that tries to connect people in need to services to help them stabilize their lives. This year’s event will be somewhat different than past years. Instead of gathering at Centennial Hall in downtown Juneau, there will be a street fair in the Valley in the Glory Hall and St. Vincent de Paul parking lots.

Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022