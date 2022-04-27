Crestfallen, produced by songwriter Mike Maas, has “chill pop” vibe.

Guests: Mike Maas, music producer, Blue Nagoon. Alyssa Fischer, singer on Crestfallen.
When Mike Maas wrote the first song for his new album, Crestfallen, he put out a call for a singer — and when Alyssa Fischer responded, he was surprised that her voice was such a perfect match for the piece. The collaboration led to more songs that explore what Maas calls the “small moments in our lives that can feel disproportionately momentous.”
Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
