KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Crestfallen, produced by songwriter Mike Maas, has “chill pop” vibe.

Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 — Juneau music producer, Mike Maas, releases new album. Update on Riverview Senior Living housing program. Project Homeless Connect. CBJ Parks and Rec launches 3rd annual Walk Southeast challenge.

Guests: Mike Maas, music producer, Blue Nagoon. Alyssa Fischer, singer on Crestfallen.
When Mike Maas wrote the first song for his new album, Crestfallen, he put out a call for a singer — and when Alyssa Fischer responded, he was surprised that her voice was such a perfect match for the piece. The collaboration led to more songs that explore what Maas calls the “small moments in our lives that can feel disproportionately momentous.”

