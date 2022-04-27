KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Riverview Senior Living project ready to sign up new residents.

Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 — Juneau music producer, Mike Maas, releases new album. Update on Riverview Senior Living housing program. Project Homeless Connect. CBJ Parks and Rec launches 3rd annual Walk Southeast challenge.

Artist rendering of the Riverview Senior Living community, scheduled to open in 2023.
Guests: Sioux Douglas, Riverview Senior Living volunteer. Lori Schultz, Northstar Senior Living
Riverview Senior Living is expected to open its doors sometime next year. The long-awaited housing project will offer assisted living and memory care in a beautiful setting. Sioux Douglas, who has worked on bringing Riverview Senior Living to fruition for more than ten years, hopes it will create a thriving community for Juneau’s growing elderly population.

 

 

