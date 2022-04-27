Riverview Senior Living project ready to sign up new residents.

Guests: Sioux Douglas, Riverview Senior Living volunteer. Lori Schultz, Northstar Senior Living
Riverview Senior Living is expected to open its doors sometime next year. The long-awaited housing project will offer assisted living and memory care in a beautiful setting. Sioux Douglas, who has worked on bringing Riverview Senior Living to fruition for more than ten years, hopes it will create a thriving community for Juneau’s growing elderly population.
Air date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Full show: Juneau music producer, Mike Maas, releases new album. Update on Riverview Senior Living housing program. Project Homeless Connect. CBJ Parks and Rec launches 3rd annual Walk Southeast challenge.
- Part 1: Crestfallen, produced by songwriter Mike Maas, has “chill pop” vibe.
- Part 2: Finding help at Project Homeless Connect.
- Part 3: CBJ gears up for third annual Walk Southeast challenge.