We teach our children about the importance of wearing seatbelts, fire prevention and traffic safety, but do we always talk with them about how to speak up when an adult touches them in ways that makes them feel uncomfortable?

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Lt. Jeremy Weske and Detective Kathy Underwood, who investigates child sexual assault cases, talk about the warning signs parents should look for – and how predators are using social media to victimize children.

Also, in this program:

A quick tour of the Juneau School District’ optional programs.

Travel the Noatak River with the Juneau Audubon Society.

Steve Koscis from the Marie Drake Planetarium on Easter stargazing.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.