We teach our children about the importance of wearing seatbelts, fire prevention and traffic safety, but do we always talk with them about how to speak up when an adult touches them in ways that makes them feel uncomfortable?
On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Lt. Jeremy Weske and Detective Kathy Underwood, who investigates child sexual assault cases, talk about the warning signs parents should look for – and how predators are using social media to victimize children.
Also, in this program:
- A quick tour of the Juneau School District’ optional programs.
- Travel the Noatak River with the Juneau Audubon Society.
- Steve Koscis from the Marie Drake Planetarium on Easter stargazing.
Rhonda McBride hosts this Wednesday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.
Part 1: Juneau Police: Parents key to child sexual abuse prevention.
Juneau Police say we need to talk openly and often with our children about child sexual abuse — that conversations need to begin at an early age, so they learn the rules for personal safety and feel comfortable speaking out if they are victimized.
Part 2: Juneau Community Charter School promotes partnerships with family, students and staff.
Some of the hallmarks of the Juneau Community Charter School: Lessons in small groups. Multi-grade classes. Lots of school projects. Parents who want more involvement in their child’s education.
Part 3: Montessori Borealis School offers individualized education.
The Montessori Borealis School follows the teachings of its founder, Maria Montessori, who believed that children should be empowered to direct their own learning.
Part 4: Juneau Audubon Society April lecture: Noatak River canoe trip.
A group from the Juneau Audubon Society share photos and memories from a canoe trip on the Noatak River, a remote area teaming with birds and wildlife.