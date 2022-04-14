Juneau Community Charter School promotes partnerships with family, students and staff.

Guests: Adrianna Northcutt, principal. Steven Morely, middle school science teacher.
Some of the hallmarks of the Juneau Community Charter School: Lessons in small groups. Multi-grade classes. Lots of school projects. Parents who want more involvement in their child’s education.
Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Police: What parents should know about child sexual assault. Juneau optional school enrollment. Juneau Audubon Society monthly program features Noatak River canoe trip.
- Part 1: Juneau Police: Parents key to child sexual abuse prevention.
- Part 2: Montessori Borealis School offers individualized education.
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society April lecture: Noatak River canoe trip.