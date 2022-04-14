KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Community Charter School promotes partnerships with family, students and staff.

Juneau optional school enrollment.

Guests: Adrianna Northcutt, principal. Steven Morely, middle school science teacher.
Some of the hallmarks of the Juneau Community Charter School: Lessons in small groups. Multi-grade classes. Lots of school projects. Parents who want more involvement in their child’s education.

Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

