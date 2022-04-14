KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Police: Parents key to child sexual abuse prevention.

Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Juneau Police: What parents should know about child sexual assault. Juneau optional school enrollment. Juneau Audubon Society monthly program features Noatak River canoe trip.

Guests: Lt. Jeremy Weske and Det. Kathy Underwood.
Juneau Police say we need to talk openly and often with our children about child sexual abuse — that conversations need to begin at an early age, so they learn the rules for personal safety and feel comfortable speaking out if they are victimized.

