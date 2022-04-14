KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Montessori Borealis School offers individualized education.

Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Juneau Police: What parents should know about child sexual assault. Juneau optional school enrollment. Juneau Audubon Society monthly program features Noatak River canoe trip.

Guests: Kristin Garot, principal. Lupita Alvarez, pre-school and kindergarten teacher.
The Montessori Borealis School follows the teachings of its founder, Maria Montessori, who believed that children should be empowered to direct their own learning.

Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

