Juneau Audubon Society April lecture: Noatak River canoe trip.

Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Juneau Police: What parents should know about child sexual assault. Juneau optional school enrollment. Juneau Audubon Society monthly program features Noatak River canoe trip.

Jeff Sauer, Theresa Svancara, Mary Hausler, and Doug Woodby are the presenters for the Juneau Audubon Society’s April lecture.
Guests: Juneau Audubon Society members — Brenda Wright, Doug Woodby and Jeff Sauer.
A group from the Juneau Audubon Society share photos and memories from a canoe trip on the Noatak River,  a remote area teaming with birds and wildlife.

