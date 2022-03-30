KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

CBJ Parks and Recreation transitions from winter, gears up for spring.

2022 Traditional Games. Juneau Skating Club community performance. CBJ Parks and Recreation Department monthly update. Go Blue Day: Standing against child abuse.

Guests: George Schaaf, CBJ Public Works Director
April is still a busy month on the ice with speed skating, youth hockey and free skating for all third and fourth graders, while the groundwork is being laid for this summer’s community gardens.

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

