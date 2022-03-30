KTOO

April: A month to focus on the safety and well being of Southeast Alaska’s children.

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — 2022 Traditional Games. Juneau Skating Club community performance. CBJ Parks and Recreation Department monthly update. Go Blue Day: Standing against child abuse.

Guests: Rikki DuBois and Claire Norman, SAFE Child Advocacy Center.
“It shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”

That’s one Juneau group’s message to raise awareness about child abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention month in April,  which will launch with “Go Blue Day” on Friday, April 1st.  On that day, the Juneau’s SAFE Child Advocacy Center is encouraging everyone to wear blue, the official color of prevention, to call attention to the thousands of children in Alaska who face abuse and neglect.

 

