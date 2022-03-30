April: A month to focus on the safety and well being of Southeast Alaska’s children.

“It shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”

That’s one Juneau group’s message to raise awareness about child abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention month in April, which will launch with “Go Blue Day” on Friday, April 1st. On that day, the Juneau’s SAFE Child Advocacy Center is encouraging everyone to wear blue, the official color of prevention, to call attention to the thousands of children in Alaska who face abuse and neglect.

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022