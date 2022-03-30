Juneau Skating Club puts on its first in-person show since 2019

Guests: Alexandra Sargent, Juneau Skating Club show director.
For figure skaters like Alexandra Sargent, performances are an opportunity to show what you can accomplish when you discipline your mind and body — and throw a lot of heart into the mix.
Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Full show: 2022 Traditional Games. Juneau Skating Club community performance. CBJ Parks and Recreation Department monthly update. Go Blue Day: Standing against child abuse.
- Part 1: Traditional Games teach life skills.
- Part 2: CBJ Parks and Recreation transitions from winter, gears up for spring.
- Part 3: April: A month to focus on the safety and well being of Southeast Alaska’s children.