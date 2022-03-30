KTOO

Uncategorized

Juneau Skating Club puts on its first in-person show since 2019

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — 2022 Traditional Games. Juneau Skating Club community performance. CBJ Parks and Recreation Department monthly update. Go Blue Day: Standing against child abuse.

Guests: Alexandra Sargent, Juneau Skating Club show director.
For  figure skaters like Alexandra Sargent, performances are an opportunity to show what you can accomplish when you discipline your mind and body — and throw a lot of heart into the mix.

 

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications