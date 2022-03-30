KTOO

Traditional Games teach life skills.

Air date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — 2022 Traditional Games. Juneau Skating Club community performance. CBJ Parks and Recreation Department monthly update. Go Blue Day: Standing against child abuse.

Guests: Kyle Worl, Traditional Games coordinator, Tlingit Haida Central Council.
After being scaled back during the height of the pandemic, the Traditional Games returns this weekend, modified somewhat for safety, but still more like what fans remember, giving them a chance to interact with the athletes and cheer them on. While the games are considered a sport, the nature of the competition is very different. For athletes, it’s more about achieving your personal best performance than it is beating your competitor.

 

 

