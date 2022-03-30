The fifth annual Traditional Games will bring about a dozen teams from across Southeast Alaska to Juneau this weekend, with about 145 athletes taking part in ten different events at Thunder Mountain High School.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Kyle Worl invited the community to turn out in support of the athletes in the Native Youth Olympics program. Worl coordinates the games for the Tlingit and Haida Central Council, which revived them after a 20-year hiatus. Worl believes the sport helps to create a lifelong habit of continuous self-improvement.

Worl coaches the students in all the different games, but his specialty is the knuckle hop, the event that won his father many medals. It requires the athletes to get in a push-up position and use their knuckles to support themselves, as they make short hops forward to mimic a seal’s movements on the ice. The knuckle hop can be bloody and painful, but Worl believes it helped him develop strength and endurance. Each game, he says, demands different things from different athletes. But they all require focus and dedication, skills that Worl says, will serve them well in life.

Also, on this program:

The Juneau Skating Club showcases local talent at a community performance this Friday and Saturday.

SAFE Child Advocacy Center launches month-long campaign against child abuse with “Go Blue Day.”

CBJ’s Parks and Rec department wraps up the winter season and gears up for spring.

