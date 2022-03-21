Local hummingbird research

Guests: Gwen Baluss, Wildlife technician and hummingbird researcher.
Hummingbirds are commonplace during Juneau summers, but have unusual capabilities that science is only beginning to appreciate.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.
- Part 1: JDHS: Yadaa at. Kalé Track & Field team
- Part 2: Lichen publication launches on March 20th, Spring Equinox.