KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Local hummingbird research

Part of Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.

Guests: Gwen Baluss, Wildlife technician and hummingbird researcher.
Hummingbirds are commonplace during Juneau summers, but have unusual capabilities that science is only beginning to appreciate.

Also in this show:

