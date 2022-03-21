KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Art in the Garden show to mark 15th anniversary at Jensen-Olson Arboretum,

Part of Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.

Guests: Patricia White, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum are asking local artists to help them celebrate the arboretum’s 15th year.

 

Also in this show:

