Art in the Garden show to mark 15th anniversary at Jensen-Olson Arboretum,

Guests: Patricia White, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum are asking local artists to help them celebrate the arboretum’s 15th year.
Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum are asking local artists to help them celebrate the arboretum’s 15th year.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.
- Part 1: Local hummingbird research
- Part 2: JDHS: Yadaa at. Kalé Track & Field team
- Part 3: Lichen publication launches on March 20th, Spring Equinox.