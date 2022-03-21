Lichen publication launches on March 20th, Spring Equinox.

Guests: Gabe Donohoe, founder of Lichen
Juneau arts and culture fans can look forward to Lichen, a quarterly publication. March 20th, the Spring Equinox, is when the first edition of Lichen comes out.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.
- Part 1: Local hummingbird research
- Part 2: JDHS: Yadaa at. Kalé Track & Field team
- Part 3: Art in the Garden show to mark 15th anniversary at Jensen-Olson Arboretum,