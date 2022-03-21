KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

JDHS: Yadaa at. Kalé Track & Field team

Part of Southeast Hummingbirds: Tiny, tough and talkative. High school track and field fundraiser. Lichen, a new arts publication. Jensen-Olson Arboretum’s “Art in the Garden” project.

Guests: Zack Bursell, assistant coach. Celia Wheeler and McKenna McNutt, team captains.
The Yadaa at. Kalé track and field team at the Juneau Douglas High School is gearing up for a new season, free from a lot of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The team is also planning a fundraiser, with a showing of the documentary. Alaskan Nets. on Friday, March 25th @ 7:00 p.m. Visit bpt.me/5385337 for more information.

 

 

Also in this show:

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications