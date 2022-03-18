For almost a decade, Gwen Baluss has banded hummingbirds that migrate to Alaska. And while she’s made a number of discoveries, there are still some unsolved mysteries. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll share some of her research.
Also on this show:
- A high school track and field team fundraiser.
- Lichen, a new publication featuring local arts and culture.
- The Jensen-Olson Arboretum celebrates 15 years with “Arts in the Garden.”
Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
Part 1: Local hummingbird research
Guests: Gwen Baluss, Wildlife technician and hummingbird researcher.
Hummingbirds are commonplace during Juneau summers, but have unusual capabilities that science is only beginning to appreciate.
Hummingbirds are commonplace during Juneau summers, but have unusual capabilities that science is only beginning to appreciate.
Part 2: JDHS: Yadaa at. Kalé Track & Field team
Guests: Zack Bursell, assistant coach. Celia Wheeler and McKenna McNutt, team captains.
The Yadaa at. Kalé track and field team at the Juneau Douglas High School is gearing up for a new season, free from a lot of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The team is also planning a fundraiser, with a showing of the documentary. Alaskan Nets. on Friday, March 25th @ 7:00 p.m. Visit bpt.me/5385337 for more information.
The Yadaa at. Kalé track and field team at the Juneau Douglas High School is gearing up for a new season, free from a lot of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The team is also planning a fundraiser, with a showing of the documentary. Alaskan Nets. on Friday, March 25th @ 7:00 p.m. Visit bpt.me/5385337 for more information.
Part 3: Lichen publication launches on March 20th, Spring Equinox.
Guests: Gabe Donohoe, founder of Lichen
Juneau arts and culture fans can look forward to Lichen, a quarterly publication. March 20th, the Spring Equinox, is when the first edition of Lichen comes out.
Juneau arts and culture fans can look forward to Lichen, a quarterly publication. March 20th, the Spring Equinox, is when the first edition of Lichen comes out.
Part 4: Art in the Garden show to mark 15th anniversary at Jensen-Olson Arboretum,
Guests: Patricia White, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum are asking local artists to help them celebrate the arboretum’s 15th year.
Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum are asking local artists to help them celebrate the arboretum’s 15th year.