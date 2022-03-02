KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Scoping out March’s Juneau arts scene.

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.

Guests: Nancy DeCherney, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
How the Juneau Arts scene has begun to emerge from its COVID cocoon.

 

Nancy DeCherney began as the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council’s Executive Director in 2006.  Her organization is a main hub for the Juneau art community. (Photo courtesy Nancy DeCherney).

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

