Scoping out March’s Juneau arts scene.

Guests: Nancy DeCherney, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
How the Juneau Arts scene has begun to emerge from its COVID cocoon.
Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Full show: Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.
- Part 1: 12×12 Community Art Exhibition in its 18th year.
- Part 2: Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) in Juneau Schools.
- Part 3: Gardentalk advice on seed selection