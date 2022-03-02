KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Gardentalk advice on seed selection

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.

Guests: Master Gardener Ed Buyarski, host of Gardentalk.
On this week’s episode of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us that it’s time to start seeds for spring and summer planting. He shares tips on seed selection, lighting, and transplanting.

Cucumber and pumpkin seeds sprouting under a grow light (Photo by Matt Miller).

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications