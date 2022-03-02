Gardentalk advice on seed selection

Guests: Master Gardener Ed Buyarski, host of Gardentalk.
On this week’s episode of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us that it’s time to start seeds for spring and summer planting. He shares tips on seed selection, lighting, and transplanting.
Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
