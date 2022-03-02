KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

12×12 Community Art Exhibition in its 18th year.

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.

Guests: Niko Sanguinetti, Curator of Collections and Exhibits, Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
How small works of art make a big difference, a tradition that’s showcased every year at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. This year artists were asked to create pieces that reflect this year’s theme, “Energy.”

“Momentum” by Jeannie Monk. a mosaic of glass and beads (Photo by Elissa Borges.)

 

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications