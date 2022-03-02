It’s a canvas that’s only 12 square inches, but Juneau artists of all ages have found ways to pack a lot into a small space.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of a new exhibit opening this Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum — the 18th annual 12x 12 Community Art Exhibition. This year’s theme “Energy,” is an opportunity for local artists to express how they feel about this subject.
Also in this program:
- March’s First Friday Round-up from Nancy DeCherney, head of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
- The Juneau Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program.
- In this week’s Gardentalk, Ed Buyarski gets us ready for spring and summer planting.
Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.