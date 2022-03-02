It’s a canvas that’s only 12 square inches, but Juneau artists of all ages have found ways to pack a lot into a small space.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of a new exhibit opening this Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum — the 18th annual 12x 12 Community Art Exhibition. This year’s theme “Energy,” is an opportunity for local artists to express how they feel about this subject.

Also in this program:

March’s First Friday Round-up from Nancy DeCherney, head of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

The Juneau Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program.

In this week’s Gardentalk, Ed Buyarski gets us ready for spring and summer planting.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.